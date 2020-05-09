Trending Now

Coronavirus cases worldwide surpass 4 million

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

Coronavirus cases worldwide surpass 4 million

People exercise along Paseo de la Castellana after the lockdown measures imposed by the government due to coronavirus in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 9, 2020. Spain’s Prime Minister has cautioned the nation that the loosening of its nearly two-month lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus will be for naught if people do not obey social distancing rules and hygiene recommendations. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

PARIS, France – The number of novel coronavirus cases recorded worldwide surpassed four million on Saturday, according to an AFP tally based on official sources, as of 2145 GMT.

There are now at least 4,001,437 cases of coronavirus around the world, with 277,127 deaths.

ADVERTISEMENT

The United States has been the hardest-hit country, with 1,305,544 cases and 78,618 deaths.

Europe is the hardest-hit continent, with 1,708,648 cases and 155,074 deaths.

FEATURED STORIES

The AFP tally, using data collected from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflects only a fraction of the true number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

 GSG

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.
What you need to know about Coronavirus.
For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top