Coronavirus has infected more than 60,000 people globally

admin

Residents wearing masks wait at a traffic light in Beijing, China Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. China is struggling to restart its economy after the annual Lunar New Year holiday was extended to try to keep people home and contain novel coronavirus. Traffic remained light in Beijing, and many people were still working at home. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

BEIJING–A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 60,000 people globally.

The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Wednesday in Beijing:

— Mainland China: 1,367 deaths among 59,804 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei.

— Hong Kong: 51 cases, 1 death

— Macao: 10

— Japan: 250, including 218 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death

— Singapore: 50

— Thailand: 33

— South Korea: 28

— Malaysia: 18

— Taiwan: 18

— Vietnam: 16

— Australia: 14

— Germany: 16

— United States: 14. Separately, one U.S. citizen died in China

— France: 11

— United Kingdom: 9

— United Arab Emirates: 8

— Canada: 7

— Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death

— India: 3

— Italy: 3

— Russia: 2

— Spain: 2

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

Edited by JPV

For more information about the novel coronavirus click here.

