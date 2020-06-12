Coronavirus in the North: Apayao gets 2 new COVID-19 cases while Benguet mining town gets its first

BAGUIO CITY—The province of Apayao reported two new COVID-19 patients while the mining town of Mankayan in Benguet province listed its first coronavirus infection on Independence Day (Friday, June 12).

In Apayao, Gov. Eleanor Bugtong-Begtang locked down the towns of Pudtol and Santa Marcela to pave the way for the hunt, through contact tracing, of people who have interacted with the two new patients.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Mankayan, Mayor Frenzel Ayong shut off the village of Lower Balili to the rest of the town after a 28-year old woman who resides at the sub-village of Sayapot contracted the disease, according the Philippine Information Agency.

The new patients raised the number of Cordillera cases to 72 since the start of the pandemic.

FEATURED STORIES

To date, only Mountain Province remains as the only Cordillera province with zero case of COVID-19.

TSB

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ