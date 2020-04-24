Coronavirus-infected Bilibid inmate dies, says BuCor official

MANILA, Philippines — The first inmate from the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) to have acquired the novel coronavirus that causes respiratory ailment COVID-19 has died Friday evening, the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) said.

“Official notification to the next of kin of the PDL was done and the NBP Hospital staff had coordinated with RITM for the proper disposition of the patient’s remains,” BuCor’s Spokesman Col. Gabriel Chaclag said.

ADVERTISEMENT

BuCor said inmates or persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) that came in contact with the dead inmate and currently undergoing quarantine still have no symptoms of the virus.

“Proper health monitoring is being given to improve their stamina and increase their chance of surviving the disease,” Chaclag assured.

FEATURED STORIES

KGA

RELATED STORY

Bilibid inmate is positive of COVID-19

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ