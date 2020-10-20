Coronavirus infections in PH surpass 360k mark with 1,640 new cases

MANILA, Philippines — There are now 360,775 COVID-19 infections in the Philippines after the Department of Health (DOH) recorded 1,640 new cases on Tuesday.

The latest data from the DOH showed that of the total cases, 43,443 are classified as active cases.

Previously, the DOH identified that there were 42,191 active cases. But this was from the total COVID-19 cases recorded at 359,169 on Monday.

Of the active cases, 83 percent are mild, 11.6 percent are asymptomatic, 3.4 percent are critical, and two percent are severe.

Cavite and Quezon City were classified as the top areas having the most number of new cases recorded, having 86 cases, respectively. This is followed by Batangas with 69, Bulacan with 62 and the City of Manila with 61.

The DOH also announced 369 new recoveries and 17 more deaths, bringing the total to 310,642 and 6,690, respectively.

There were 34 duplicate, of which 26 were recovered cases and two were deaths, that have been removed from the total case count.

Moreover, there were four cases previously tagged as recoveries but later identified as deaths.

