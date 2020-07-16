Coronavirus infects 37 more cops; total tally in PNP rises to 1,335

MANILA, Philippines — The number of COVID-19-infected police officers rose to 1,335 after the Philippine National Police (PNP) recorded 37 more infected police personnel, mostly from Metro Manila.

Of the latest data showed on Thursday, 23 cases are from National Capital Region Police Office; six from Central Visayas police; four from Special Action Force; two from Maritime Group and one each from Calabarzon police and one from Health Service.

The PNP also documented 36 more recoveries, boosting the total survivors in the police organization to 565. Total deaths among the police personnel stood at nine.

The PNP is also monitoring over 2,000 suspected carriers of the coronavirus disease within their ranks.

