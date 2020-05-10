Coronavirus infects almost 2,000 healthcare workers — DOH

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 1,991 healthcare workers have been infected with the novel coronavirus, the Department of Health (DOH) reported Sunday.

This constitutes nearly 19 percent of the country’s total coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, which now stands at 10,794.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DOH said in its report that recoveries among health workers rose to 544 while the death toll remains at 34.

Among the top five medical professions with COVID-19 cases are nurses (754); doctors (628); nursing assistants (127); medial technologists (72); and radiologic technologists (39).

FEATURED STORIES

Of the total cases involving health workers, 1,413 are deemed active cases, of which, 999 (70.7%) are mild, 407( 28.8%) are asymptomatic, and only seven (0.5%) are in severe condition.

The World Health Organization earlier expressed concern over the high COVID-19 incidence among the country’s medical frontliners.

But the DOH said it is now seeing a steep decline in the infection of healthcare workers in recent days due to the government’s interventions such as the purchase of more personal protective equipment.

/MUF

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ