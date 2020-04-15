Coronavirus: Mandatory for all in Singapore to wear mask when out, except for kids under 2 and those doing strenuous exercise

SINGAPORE — It is mandatory, with immediate effect, for everyone to wear a mask when they step out as part of stricter measures to curb the further spread of the coronavirus.

Those who do not risk a $300 fine for first-time offenders.

There are exemptions for those engaging in strenuous exercise and children below the age of two, as medical experts recommend against them wearing masks, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said at a media conference on Tuesday (April 14).

People may remove their masks when engaging in exercise such as running or jogging, but they must put them on afterwards, he said.

Mr Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force tackling the outbreak, said the Government is also seeking to reduce the number of services considered essential.

About 20 percent of Singapore’s workforce, including foreign workers, continue to commute to work as they are in essential services, he said.

“We will now proceed to look at the list of companies classified as essential services and tighten this list further”, with the objective of further minimizing movement and keeping people at home, said Mr Wong.

