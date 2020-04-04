Coronavirus or not, 78% of dating app Crush users risk it all to meet in person

NEW YORK, April 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — In a survey of more than 4,000 of its users, creators of the dating app, Crush, report that 78% of respondents say that they would still choose to meet their matches in person during the quarantine in place globally due to the spread of the Coronavirus.



Crush’s new survey

Among the respondents in favor of in-person meet-ups, 63% are men and 37% are women, indicating that men may be more desperate to meet their matches in person than their female counterparts.

Hot spots in the United States for those inclined to meet up in person, ignoring the mandates for social distancing include users in large cities such as New York City, New Jersey, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, and Detroit.

“To be honest, that number is very surprising,” explains Crush spokesperson, Jasmine Young. “I think we expected there would be a few die-hards that would hold out no matter what and say they’d take their chances and still meet in person, but for that number to be more than half is a surprising result.”

Mentions of Coronavirus quickly became the most discussed topic inside the app. So Crush added a question, “Do you prefer keeping online dating online or meeting matches in person during the Coronavirus?”

Some users responded that life is too short to worry about the the inevitable becuase they are looking for love.

On the other side of the debate are those who say they prefer to honor social distancing, especially when it comes to dating during this time since meeting in person is too risky.

The creators of Crush hope that its users can take the Coronavirus seriously and stay at home, as possible.

Crush is meant to bring people together, and right now this is a crisis that we have to face together by staying as far apart as possible.

