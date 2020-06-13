“Coronavirus survivor Iza Calzado donates plasma for COVID-19 patients”

Actress Iza Calzado on Friday revealed that she has donated plasma for coronavirus patients two months after recuperating from the disease.

On Instagram, the “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” star shared a photo of her holding a bag of blood she donated last Tuesday at the Convalescent Plasmapheresis Unit of the University of Philippines-Philippine General Hospital.

“June 12 has always been a special day because it is my mother’s birthday and the Independence Day of my Motherland. This year, it became even more meaningful,” she said.

She went on: “After failing several tests to be an eligible plasma donor for COVID-19, because of low hemoglobin levels, I was cleared to donate last Tuesday. I never knew that giving my blood would be such an emotional moment for me. Perhaps it’s because, as a COVID-19 Survivor, I truly felt that this was one of the most powerful ways I could help my fellow Filipinos during this time.

“As the doctor played ‘Bayan Ko’ my tears and my blood flowed. It gave me so much hope to think that maybe I could help restore someone’s health and that, through our collective efforts, we can restore our country’s

well being and make it better. Love and Light!”

In the absence of a coronavirus cure, some hospitals have been using convalescent plasma therapy as a treatment for those battling the disease—an approach described by the World Health Organization as “very valid.”

It was in March when her manager Noel Ferrer revealed that Iza tested positive for COVID-19, after being hospitalized for pneumonia. She was cleared of the disease just two days later and has since made a full recovery.

Aside from Iza, other public figures who have donated plasma following their respective recovery were fellow actor Christopher de Leon, and Senators Sonny Angara and Migz Zubiri.