Coronavirus test lab in military hospital to soon serve elders, men in uniform

MANILA, Philippines—A new coronavirus testing lab in the Veterans Memorial Medical Center (VMMC) will soon serve senior citizens and uniformed personnel.

The lab, donated by Filipino pharmaceutical firm Unilab, was seen as a major boost to government efforts to scale up coronavirus testing capacity. It is capable of processing 300 to 400 tests daily.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials from the National Task Force (NTF) COVID-19 visited the new lab on Wednesday (June 17). It will be operational starting next week.

“This laboratory will be a big help especially for senior citizens, uniformed personnel and Quezon City residents,” said Carlito Galvez Jr., NTF chief implementer and presidential adviser on the peace process.

FEATURED STORIES

“That’s why we thank Unilab for the help they gave,” Galvez said.

“This is a big improvement for VMMC,” said Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, NTF chair.

“We have been treating COVID cases since the start and this is a development so we can process COVID cases on our own,” Lorenzana said.

Edited by TSB

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ