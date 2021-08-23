Corporate values, philosophies and culture

A challenge to every business is its philosophy. In his book, The Rise of Business Ethics, Bernard Mees pointed out what the late professor Richard Eells said, that business, in its sense, has no philosophy. Therefore, there is a need for business people to develop a personal philosophy based on their values and beliefs. Therefore, the challenge is for owners, leaders, and managers to establish their philosophy, stand firm to their principles, and be flexible enough to adapt when needed. Philosophies may come from a range of values, beliefs, and practices that eventually develops into what we know as the organizational or corporate culture. Corporate culture is how an organization deals with its everyday internal and external transactions defining the environment and its personality. In other words, corporate culture is a reflection of the values of the people in the organization.

The typical corporate executive then believed that his pursuit of profit automatically served society’s welfare and was imperative for economic efficiency. Additionally, they felt that social responsibility programs were costly and reduced profits. That business should not be held responsible for matters outside of their area of expertise, which is income optimization. I am still optimistic that organizations now view their businesses differently. Hopeful that business philosophies no longer revolve around profit maximization and increasing market share alone.

Instead, focus and develop the other essential business domains; hence, including environmental management and social responsibilities.

At the onset of building one’s philosophy, we must consider all aspects of promoting a sustainable business through imploring environmental, social, and economic governance (ESG). To act ethically, one should have a well-defined personal code rooted in virtuous values that leads to responsible management for all its stakeholders. Matthew 22:36-40 tells us of God’s greatest commandment in the law, which is to “…love God above all things, and love your neighbor as yourself.”

It may be challenging to develop and agree on one’s business philosophies, but it will be more challenging to rectify a corporate culture that is deemed to be toxic. Start defining personal philosophies considering your stakeholders’ long-term well-being; this will also improve the peace of mind and sense of fulfillment you contribute to society and yourself. A good example is how Jun Cabochan established the Pandayan Bookshop – it was difficult, but with his determination and support from his family and team, he stood firm on his values and philosophies, enabling him to create his corporate culture centered on mabuting pagpapakatao (good personality), pakikipagkapwa-tao (fellowship), and pagkamakatao (humanity) also evident in their mission statement, “Maging kabalikat ng kabataan tungo sa kabutihan at karunungan” (Be the shoulder of the youth towards goodness and wisdom). Thus, building a corporate culture that cares for humanity and builds valuable relationships; hence, “Kultura ng tagumpay” (Culture of success). The leadership of Cabochan focuses not just on economic growth but also on its social and environmental responsibilities, imploring a humanistic approach to business.

Retchell L. Morales is a lecturer at the College of Business at Enderun Colleges. She is also a Doctor of Business Administration student at the Department of the Ramon V. del Rosario College of Business at De La Salle University. Her areas of interest include organizational development, human behavior, and sustainable business. Email: [email protected]