Correcting and Replacing: Jardine Matheson and Hongkong Land celebrate 50 years of Jardine HouseJardine House celebrates 50th anniversary_2.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 13 July 2023 – Jardine Matheson and Hongkong Land are commemorating the 50th anniversary of Jardine House, the first skyscraper in Hong Kong, and the hub of Hongkong Land’s Central ecosystem. Completed in 1973, Jardine House set new standards with its robust design, fastest lifts, largest air conditioning chillers, and iconic 1,748 circular glazed windows that offer unobstructed harbour views.

Designed by Palmer and Turner (now P&T Group) and built by Gammon Construction, Jardine House quickly became the prime location for leading banks, financial institutions, legal firms, and accountants. By 1974, it housed eight international banks and one of Hong Kong’s stock exchanges, among other tenants. Today, it remains of key importance in Hongkong Land’s Premium Grade A office portfolio, housing a community of influential business leaders and decision-makers including the Asia Pacific headquarters of leading global independent investment management firm Invesco and luxury goods holding company Richemont. More than two fifths of the current tenants, 42.5%, represent international and local law firms; luxury brands account for 18% of the total space; and financial services companies such as asset managers, stockbrokers and securities firms take up another 18%.

“Jardine House is a prominent part of the renowned Hong Kong skyline with its distinctive architectural features, including its instantly recognisable circular windows. The building was at the forefront of the development of modern Central, and stands today as a timeless reminder of Hong Kong’s role as an international business and financial hub, and will continue to do so as Hong Kong strengthens its role into the future,” said Mr John Witt, Group Managing Director of Jardine Matheson.

Jardine House has played a key role in the development of Hongkong Land’s Central Portfolio and continues to evolve and innovate. For example, in June 2020 a first-of-its-kind food hall concept in Central Portfolio, BaseHall, was opened on the basement level of Jardine House, providing a fluid space for multi-concept dining and the flexibility to host events and experiences for tenants and customers.

“The globally recognised Central Elevated Walkway began in the 1970s when Hongkong Land constructed a footbridge between Jardine House and Chater House and the General Post Office. From then on, the government, developers and banking corporations continued to expand the network to include more buildings and bridge connections,” said Mr Robert Wong, Chief Executive of Hongkong Land. “The wide network of footbridges has become a super connector of buildings and people across the entire financial district further reinforcing the prime location and appeal of Jardine House.”

Many Jardine House tenants have remained loyal to their location in this benchmark building, with one of the building’s first tenants in 1973 still located in Jardine House today – legal firm Woo Kwan Lee & Lo. At the same time, the building continues to attract notable tenants such as the newly signed Crédit Industriel et Commercial. Recent tenants recognise the high sustainability standards of the building, which is a key reason for their move, as Jardine House has received BEAM Plus Platinum certification.

“Jardine House is a testament to our dedication to innovation and our commitment to supporting the thriving Central ecosystem,” said Mr Wong. “We are proud of the building’s achievements and will continue to invest significantly in its future and that of other buildings in the Central Portfolio to maintain Hong Kong’s premier status. Hongkong Land invests up to US$100 million annually in updating and modernising all its buildings, ensuring Jardine House remains contemporary and digitally enhanced.”

As part of the 50th anniversary celebrations, Hongkong Land is hosting activities for tenants, the community, and visitors with public talks, exhibitions, and guided walking tours. The first public talk, focusing on the architecture of the building and its impact on the city, will take place on 15th July. The annual ‘Walk Up Jardine House’ charity event that has generated more than HK$50 million for MINDSET – a mental health charity founded by the Jardine Matheson Group – will also take place between September and October. The event includes a 49-floor vertical race up the building and a mental health awareness carnival, held live for the first time since the pandemic.

“As part of our rich Central Portfolio ecosystem, Jardine House will continue to benefit from the ongoing flight to quality as corporate tenants prioritise premium quality, the highest sustainability standards and strategically located offices,” concluded Mr Wong.

