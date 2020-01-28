Corrosion Of Conformity Drummer & Co-Founder Reed Mullin Has Died, Age 53

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on January 28, 2020

RIP Reed Mullin. The Corrosion Of Conformity drummer has been confirmed dead by his bandmates at the age of 53.

“Reed, It’s with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to a friend, a brother and pioneer,” the US Southern punk-metal pioneers posted on social media

“Love and condolences to the family, friends and fans who will miss you and thanks for the music.”

The tragic news comes just a week out from the band’s first Australian tour since 2014, which is supposed to kick off next Wednesday.

It’s unclear at this point if or how Reed’s death will impact C.O.C.’s Aus tour plans, but Music Feeds has reached out to promoters Silverback Touring for more info.

We’ll bring you more details as they emerge.

Meanwhile, nothing has been said about Reed’s cause of death, but Ultimate Classic Rock points out that he’d missed a number of shows in recent years due to assorted health issues.

Mullin of course co-founded C.O.C. in 1982 along with Mike Dean and Woody Weatherman, and appeared on their first six albums, before leaving in 2001 as a result of a back injury.

He returned in 2010, and also went on to form the supergroup Teenage Time Killers alongside Dave Grohl.

RIP.

