Corrupt officials should be the ones to resign, not Duterte — Sotto

MANILA, Philippines — Instead of President Rodrigo Duterte, it should be corrupt officials who should resign, Senator President Vicente Sotto III said Tuesday.

“Dapat yun mga corrupt sa gobyerno makaisip nuon, hindi sya (Duterte),” Sotto said in a message to reporters when sought for a comment on the President’s recent pronouncement.

(Corrupt officials should be the ones to resign not Duterte.)

In a taped address aired Monday night, Duterte said he offered to step down from his post due to corruption in the government.

“He was elected by the country, he cannot turn his back on the specified task by the Filipinos!” the Senate president said.

“I don’t think he means it,” he added.

The President, in the same address, said he is willing to appear before Congress to discuss how they could fight corruption.

Last September 16, Duterte also met with Congress leaders, including Sotto, to discuss bills that would cut red tape and corruption in the government.

