Cosentino’s 40 Years of International Growth and Expansion

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Cosentino Group recently marked its 40th anniversary. In these four decades, the Almerian group has managed to become a leading global firm in the production and distribution of innovative surfaces for the world of architecture and design with a turnover of more than 1.1 billion euros in 2019, implementation in 40 countries and almost 5,000 employees worldwide, more than half located in Spain.



Cosentino Center in Malaysia – the largest Cosentino showroom in Asia

On this intense 40-year journey, the first big moment was the birth of Silestone® in 1990, the world’s leading quartz surface brand. The prestigious TIME magazine considered Silestone® in 2004 as one of the most important innovations of the twentieth century. Thanks to the creation of this unique and differentiating product, the company began its intense internationalization process both in Europe and in the United States.

The multinational Cosentino again scored a before and after in the industry, in 2013, with the development of the ultra-compact surface Dekton®, a unique product in the market that has put its place as an absolute revolution for professionals in the sector.

After years of growth and international consolidation, Cosentino reached five continents (Europe, Australia, Asia, North America & South Africa) in 2014. The international expansion of Cosentino has been marked, during all these years, by the opening of Cosentino Centers, innovative commercial and distribution facilities, and Cosentino Cities, an advanced and technological exhibition concept located in the heart of major cities of the world.

In 2019, Cosentino entered the Malaysian market by celebrating the grand launch of its Cosentino City Associated in Malaysia – the largest Cosentino Center in Asia. The Center is an experiential showroom that displays over 3000 slabs in an art gallery format, networking areas, a fully-functioning show kitchen and a bar counter that spans over 5 floors. In addition, the Center also has a 2,400m² logistics warehouse.

Until the end of the year, Cosentino will carry out different initiatives and internal actions whose objective will be to recognize and thank these groups for their fundamental contribution in cementing the company’s trajectory.

