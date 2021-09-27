Cosmo Hotel Hong Kong: All-inclusive Long Stay Packages at Cosmo Hotel Hong KongCosmo-Room.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 27 September 2021 – Millennials, Gen Z, and those who are looking for a temporary stay during home renovation or relocation can now take advantage of the beyond thoughtful Long Stay Packages at Cosmo Hotel Hong Kong. With the unbeatable rate of HK$ 2,240 nett for 7 nights (HK$320 per night) and HK$8,800 for 30 nights (HK$293 per night), guests can immerse themselves in a cozy furnished room that comes with a myriad of privileges like freshly prepared grab-n-go breakfast daily, weekly laundry and housekeeping services, free coffee and tea, 200Mbps Premium WiFi, free use of gym facilities, and the convenience of a vibrant hub just an 8-minute walk to Causeway Bay or Wanchai MTR Stations.

Urban Residence for the Young and Families

Being a 100% smoke-free and EarthCheck Silver Certified green hotel, Cosmo Hotel, nestled in the heart of the lively metropolis right next to the Happy Valley Racecourse, provides a personal residence for the young and hip crowd who yearn for an escape, as well as loving couples and young, growing families.

Both 7-night & 30-night Long Stay Packages include the following benefits:

Daily Grab-and-Go breakfast for two

Weekly laundry service (up to 7 lbs. per bag)

Weekly full housekeeping service

Free use of gym facilities

In-room Premium WiFi (up to 200 Mbps and 6 devices at a time)

Free coffee and tea

Guaranteed City Convenience in Cosmo Hotel’s Neighbourhood

Long-stay guests can easily experience living in the heart of the city with just a suitcase and a worry-free mind. Located just a short walk away from Causeway Bay and Wanchai which are filled with mega shopping malls, renowned restaurants and local eateries, convenience stores, bars, and many more, Cosmo Hotel has it all covered for people who are looking for a comfortable and hassle-free extended stay.

These packages are available for bookings till 31 December 2021. *

Click here to book the above packages.

Cosmo Hotel is owned and managed by Dorsett Hospitality International. The hotel has increased safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the safety and wellbeing of its guests and staff. For details on the hotel’s safety and hygiene protocols, please click here.

*Terms and conditions apply. For details, please refer to the hotel website.