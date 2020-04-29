Cosmoprof Asia 2020 celebrates 25th Anniversary and gets ready for regional bounce back

HONG KONG, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — This November, Cosmoprof Asia will celebrate 25 years of extraordinary success in growing and highlighting Asia’s unstoppable beauty, personal care and wellness industries.



During this global pandemic, the world has never been in more need of the innovative businesses and health-related products our industries produce. Bringing them together for the 25th year running, Cosmoprof Asia confirms its role as Asia Pacific’s reference event, ready to boost global business opportunities.



At the two-tiered, double-location event, Cosmopack Asia will be held at AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE) from 10 to 12 November, Cosmoprof Asia at Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) from 11 to 13 November.

“We are confident that after this temporary period of disturbance, business will resume, and even stronger than before,” says Antonio Bruzzone, General Manager, BolognaFiere Group. “BolognaFiere Cosmoprof and Informa Markets are proud to offer our industry the best business tools and opportunities possible to assist in its recovery.”



“The safety of our exhibitors and visitors is, of course, our upmost concern. We will continue to monitor the advice of the local government, departments of health, and the WHO, and we are confident we will deliver a successful trade event in a safe business environment,” adds David Bondi, Senior Vice President – Asia, Informa Markets and Director of Cosmoprof Asia Ltd. “Companies now need to look beyond the coronavirus and plan for the industry’s recovery.”



During the Covid-19 crisis some industry brands have been in the headlines for applying their expertise to the emergency. LVMH switched its fragrance production lines from high-end perfumes to hand sanitizer, and many Cosmoprof exhibitors have converted supply chains to help their local communities, like INTERCOS and ERBOLARIO. Numerous brands have donated products and services to healthcare personnel to show their support.

Here at Cosmoprof we launched the #dontstopbeauty social campaign, to share how exhibiting brands and suppliers at Cosmoprof events around the world are invited to share their sanitizing and disinfecting supplies and show the world that the power of beauty never stops!

Cosmoprof’s highly anticipated annual future trends outlook will be unveiled during the launch of Vision 2030, encompassing shifting, short-term pandemic-fuelled trends as well as longer term mega-trends influencing the future of the cosmetics industry. Cosmoprof Asia will thus confirm its role as the region’s most renowned trendsetter. A series of education tracks will also be available to all exhibitors and visitors.

Sustainability takes centre stage

Sustainability, ethical initiatives and clean beauty will continue to dominate as trends in 2020. As a consequence of Covid-19, these trends will be matched with an increasing focus on product safety and transparency from the supply chain process all the way through formulation.

Cosmoprof Asia is committed to creating a responsible impact and help accelerate the industry’s transition toward a more sustainable future and healthier planet. Cosmoprof has become increasingly sustainable, going paperless, using digital tools to share show information, and switching to LED energy-saving lighting. Cosmoprof Asia 2020 will also be using holder-less eco-badges for all attendees.

Cosmoprof-Asia.com’s online product showcase will highlight environmentally conscious companies with labels Vegan, Cruelty-Free, Sustainable Packaging to serve as a reference for companies looking to do business with like-minded ethical brands.

-New zone for “Clean and Hygiene Supplies”

A growing demand for sanitizing and protective products has sprung up amid the coronavirus outbreak initiating a new zone at HKCEC hall 3FG for brands and suppliers of disinfecting and cleaning products and equipment, spanning personal and commercial use.

-Cosmolab x Clean Beauty

Once again, Cosmoprof Asia partners with Opal Cosmetics for the Cosmolab Project with the theme of “Clean Beauty Lab” this year. The concept promotes the definition of clean beauty, focusing on ingredient usage, in particular “super ingredients”, and sustainable packaging. A gift of a Daydream cleansing ball will be given to all attendees and a limited edition Clean Beauty Gift Set will be won via a lucky draw too.

Exhibitors and visitors of Cosmoprof Asia are more than attendees, they are our community. In response to the global pandemic, and to keep our increasingly digital community up-to-date on the evolution of the market we will launch the enhanced online matching system to connect buyers and sellers, our online product showroom, webinar series and live streaming events. We invite everyone to check in with our event website and social media platforms to learn more about these digital offerings!

ABOUT BOLOGNAFIERE GROUP ( www.bolognafiere.it ) BolognaFiere Group is the world's leading trade show organiser in cosmetics, fashion, architecture, building, art and culture. The Group has more than 80 international exhibitions within its portfolio, notably Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, the most important meeting point in the world for beauty professionals, established in 1967 and held in Bologna, Italy. For the 2019 edition, Cosmoprof registered more than 265.000 attendees from 150 countries in the world, with an increase by 10% of foreign professionals, and 3,033 exhibitors from 70 countries. The Cosmoprof platform extends throughout the entire world, with its events in Bologna, Las Vegas, Mumbai, and Hong Kong, China (with Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, Cosmoprof North America, Cosmoprof India, and Cosmoprof Asia). Recently the fifth exhibition of the network has been announced: Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN, in Thailand, will focus on the cosmetic industry in South-East Asia. In 2020, South China Beauty Expo, a new show in Shenzhen, China, will be scheduled in July. ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS ( www.informamarkets.com ) Informa Markets on Beauty segment has an extensive network powered by B2B events across 11 cities in Asia (Bangkok, Chengdu, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Mumbai, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tokyo), the world's fastest growing markets. By further expanding its strength, the Beauty Portfolio now includes a new B2B event in Miami 2021 serving the East Coast and USA, South America and Caribbean Islands regions.

