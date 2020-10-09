Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week 2020 Features Dancoly Angel – Heaven in a Bottle

HONG KONG, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Cosmoprof Asia’s Digital Week – an amalgamation of virtual knowledge exchange and business trade for the global beauty industry- proudly highlights Dancoly Cosmetique at the upcoming digital event held 9-13 November 2020. With the ever-growing rise in demand for natural beauty and cosmetics products, the team at Cosmoprof Asia and Dancoly Cosmetique collaborates to showcase their innovative “Dancoly Angel” and “Vieso” product lines and shampoo. As an elite exhibitor, Dancoly continues to support Cosmoprof Asia by participating in the digital week and presenting their star products.



Ylang Ylang Colour Shampoo repairs and promotes regeneration. Prevents color fading, extends color preservation time while leaving hair full of vitality and shine



Helichrysum is an eternal flower that never fades even if after it dries. Special ingredients give special functions. It can deeply moisturize and repair dry and damaged hair from within

Based and founded in Provence, France by doctor and botanist Gilles le Bret, Dancoly Cosmetique focuses on natural beauty. At the beginning of 1958, Gilles le Bret set up a technical laboratory locally with the aim at researching the benefits on how botanic extracts affect the human body and its hair cells. In 1965 le Bret formally found DANCOLY COSMETIQUE, specializing in manufacturing a series of cosmetics pure for its botanic extracted texture.

With the development of DANCOLY COSMETIQUE and its layout for international expansion, since 1998, Dancoly has begun its step for building up a global brand. Up to the end of 2010, DANCOLY products have already been distributed to more than fifty countries, gaining a common appreciation and recommendation from hairdressers globally.

During Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week, Dancoly will present Dancoly Angel and Vieso products and what makes them beautiful and sustainable. Made from helichrysum – an eternal flower that never fades- the Dancoly Angel series can repair damaged hair from within. On the other hand, The Vieso Colour shampoo made from Ylang Ylang can even regenerate cells while also prevent color fading. What makes both these lines even more appealing for the environment conscious consumer is that they there is no animal testing, no parabens, no soldium Lauryl Sulfate used in its formulation and production. Certified by the GMPC (Good Manufacturing Practice Cosmetics) by Europe and the US FDA, Dancoly’s products are produced and packaged by recycled materials and sold in over 70 countries currently.

“We encourage beauty professionals worldwide to come learn about the best in natural products from France. Provence is renown for our scents and history whereas Dancoly’s formulations utilized the best extracts and our manufacturing upholds the highest standards in sustainability.”

Beauty professionals can learn more about Dancoly Cosmetics in advance to CA digital week by visiting their website and watching their product video. The digital platform will be open to all pre-registered buyers on November 2nd. Don’t hesitate to log in, leave a message and schedule a meeting with Dancoly from November 9 to 13.

Cosmoprof Asia is committed to empowering our exhibitors to achieve ambitious business goals via online channels including virtual platform, product showroom, website, social media, e-newsletters. Join us for 5 days of connectivity and content, offering the tools needed to stay ahead of the curve and succeed in the beauty industry.

