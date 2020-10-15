Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week 2020 Features W.SKIN LABORATORY – CICA Foot Care Products

HONG KONG, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week – an upcoming digital event made for virtual knowledge exchange and business trade for the global beauty industry, will be held from 9-13 November 2020. W.SKIN LABORATORY will participate in the virtual event featuring its newest line-up: CICA Foot Care.



Anti-melasma focusing product



W.SKIN LABORATORY Foot care line

Based in Korea, W.SKIN LABORATORY focuses on development and research through its corporate research institute. The company believes good products are made by good ingredients and technology and not a brand name. W.SKIN LABORATORY uses ingredients that are carefully and strictly selected by its researchers. All ingredients used are EWG green grade and functional with products ranging from facial to whole body care, and expanding to hair care products launching very soon.

The CICA Foot Care range will feature two new products during the Cosmprof Asia Digital Week – CICA Foot Balm and CICA Foot Peeling Spray. CICA is an ingredient named “Centella Asiatica” commonly known as tiger grass, a medicinal herb used in Asia that helps to heal wounds with its calming, soothing, and moisturizing effects. The CICA Foot Balm relieves dry and cracked heels while CICA Foot Peeling Spray removes rough and dry foot dead skin cells, rejuvenating your feet again.

“2020 will be the second year we are participating in Cosmoprof Asia. W.SKIN LABORATORY confidently presents its product and prepares to make great inroads into the world markets through collaboration with various potential buyers around the world during Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week 2020,” said Mr. JEONGHO SEO﻿, CEO. “Despite difficult times, W.SKIN LABORATORY has already grown five times than last year in terms of export performance. This proof the brand reliability and product quality especially our brand has ranked first in the 2020 Korea Consumer Satisfaction category.”

Beauty professionals can visit W.SKIN LABORATORY’s website in advance to learn more about and its products. The Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week platform will be open to all pre-registered buyers on 2 November. Don’t hesitate to log in, leave a message, and schedule a meeting with W.SKIN LABORATORY from November 9 to 13.

If you would like to make an enquiry immediaty, pleas contact:

Mr. David KWON, Sales Manager

Contact number: 82-70-50153844

Email: Sales9@jnjcompany.co.kr

Cosmoprof Asia is committed to empowering our exhibitors to achieve ambitious business goals via online channels including virtual platform, product showroom, website, social media, e-newsletters. Join us for 5 days of connectivity and content, offering the tools you need to stay ahead of the curve and succeed in the beauty industry. Register now to start connecting.

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20201014/2949628-1-a?lang=0

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20201014/2949628-1-b?lang=0

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20201014/2949628-1-c?lang=0