Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week Creates the Perfect Platform for Business Success across the Beauty Industry in Asia-Pacific

HONG KONG, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Cosmoprof Asia goes online this year with the exciting first edition of Digital Week. Transforming Asia’s most renowned annual beauty industry marketplace, the new virtual event Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week will be connecting companies and operators to help initiating new business solutions in this most challenging time.



#CADigitalWeek2020 is a 5-day online event to connect global beauty traders for networking, learning and sourcing in real time.



The AI-powered Match&Meet platform software will facilitate the matching of supply and demand, and allow users to manage business meetings with live video calls and chat device.



CosmoTalks – The Virtual Series will organise more than 20 expert-led webinars with a specific theme every day.

From 9 to 13 November, an expected 10,000 buyers from more than 70 countries and regions and some 500 exhibiting companies, representing all sectors of the cosmetics industry, will be able to connect, share new projects, define commercial orders, and evaluate trends and strategies to face the new challenges imposed on the market from the comfort of their own desks.

In addition to the solid base of exhibitors and visitors from Cosmoprof Asia (Hong Kong), Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week has invited all exhibitors and buyers of Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN (Bangkok) to take part in this much-anticipated B2B online sourcing event, leveraging resources and developing concrete business contacts through a powerful digital platform.

New AI business matching platform

Distributors, importers, retailers and manufacturers will be able to discover over 3,000 new product showcases during the five-day event. The AI-powered Match&Meet platform software will facilitate the business matching, and allow users to manage business meetings with live video calls, chats and seminars independently. Exhibiting companies will be able to analyse their activities on the platform, collecting post-event reports on visitor traffic on their profiles, engagements and percentages of new contacts. Match&Meet will allow multiple business contacts, not only between exhibitors and buyers, but between exhibitors as well, in additional, buyers can refer to other operators to discuss new collaborations.

Online seminars unveil new technology and trends

9 November: “How to Reset Beauty” will be the main topic on the first day. In the session “Targeting APAC Gen Z & Millennials in Beauty Innovation“, GlobalData will analyse the needs, taste, and consuming behaviours of the two demographics and explore innovative consumer trends.

10 November: The central theme will be “Sustainability”. “The Future of Sustainable Packaging” session hosted by WGSN will explain the innovations used to create sustainable packaging and attract consumers both in-store and online. Fashion Snoops will present a dynamic perspective on the evolving sustainability conversation within the beauty space at the “Healing the Earth Through Sustainability” session.

11 November: The topic “Clean & Natural Beauty” will include Euromonitor’s exploration of the movement from Green to Clean Beauty through brand and product examples, and dive into the latest concept of Conscious Beauty at the session “From Green to Clean Beauty and What’s Next?“.

12 November: New technologies in retail will be under the spotlight. In the seminar “E-commerce customer behaviour – APAC & China in the new normal“, KANTAR Worldpanel will give insights into the digitally advanced nations China and Korea. Perfect Corp will explain “How beauty tech reinvents the customer journey in WeChat and Taobao?“

13 November: “Market Entry and Standard” will be the theme of the final day. REACH24H Consulting Group will give suggestions to cosmetic companies on how to navigate the upcoming overhauled China cosmetic regulatory framework and present updates on the latest status of animal testing in China at the webinar “Understanding China’s New Cosmetics Regulation and Animal Testing“.

The full agenda of Cosmotalks — The Virtual Series is available at https://digital-week.cosmoprof-asia.com/en-us/Education/CosmoTalks-The-Virtual-Series

Cosmo Virtual Stage is the Digital Week’s main hub for learning and entertaining. Beauty trends come to life on this spectacular e-stage with demos of hair, nail creations, make-up techniques and presentations of innovative products. Spotlight events will undoubtedly be the hair demos, including “Shiseido Professional Brave Elegance Moments” and “Fashion Blowing Style by iQ perfetto, GAMA Professional”. Audiences will also have the chance to freshen up body and mind by joining the Let’s Relax yoga class at 12:00 every day. Calming stress levels while boosting energy and productivity, professional yoga instructors will be guiding classes from the W Hotel in Hong Kong. In addition, the well-known #BeautyHunt programme will transform from physical to online. Five local and international beauty influencers will share their views on what’s trending and their best beauty product discoveries from main sectors such as skincare, cosmetics, innovative packaging and hair. Find the most updated Cosmo Virtual Stage agenda at https://digital-week.cosmoprof-asia.com/en-us/Events/Cosmo-Virtual-Stage

The CosmoTrends report will continue to be the reference point for all beauty professionals. This online report will showcase the 20 most exciting products from the virtual exhibitors and the representing trends selected and analysed by BEAUTYSTREAMS. The report will be announced at a dedicated webinar during Digital Week.

Digital Week draws positive response from global industry

The first edition of Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week has gained the support from InvestHK, the Hong Kong SAR Government department responsible for Foreign Direct Investment, and The Cosmetic & Perfumery Association of Hong Kong (CPAHK) for joint collaboration and promotion. Thanks to the support from local governments, Digital Week will welcome country pavilions including Italy (by the Italian Trade Agency), Korea (by KOTRA), Poland (by POLCHARM), Spain (by ICEX), UK (Birmingham Chamber of Commerce) and China (by the Guangzhou and Yiwu group).

For more information, please visit www.cosmoprof-asia.com/digital-week

NOTES TO EDITORS:

COSMOPROF ASIA DIGITAL WEEK

Date: 9-13 November 2020

Time: 09.00-18.00 (HKT/UTC +8)

Website: www.cosmoprof-asia.com/digital-week

Buyer Registration: https://bit.ly/3jcuueJ

High-resolution images can be downloaded from https://bit.ly/3m2PQgv