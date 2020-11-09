HONG KONG, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The first ever edition of Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week goes live today, welcoming the world’s companies and operators looking for new business solutions in the Asia-Pacific region.



The makeup demo “Playful Nun by MAY’s” will create a fresh and mixed perception of NUN on face.



The CosmoTrends report highlights 21 products selected by trend agency BEAUTYSTREAMS.

For five days up to November 13, some 650 exhibitors will connect virtually with an expected 10,000 buyers from 104 countries and regions, sharing the latest, state-of-the-art products and services representing every segment of beauty: packaging, machinery, print and label, OEM and ODM, ingredients, colour cosmetics, skincare, nails and hair, clean and hygiene and all things organic and natural.

This world-class, online one-stop-shop event has been expressly designed to facilitate networking with established and new business contacts, sharing exciting new projects, defining retail orders, and evaluating trends and strategies.

15 Country and Group Pavilions are showcasing innovative products and trends from around the world in Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week, participating with the support from governments and trade associations: Italy (ITA – Italian Trade Agency), Spain (ICEX), Greece (Enterprise Greece), Switzerland (Switzerland Global Enterprise), Poland (POLCHARM), United Kingdom (Birmingham Chamber of Commerce), China (Guangzhou Municipal Commerce Bureau and Yiwu Municipal Bureau of Commerce) as well as seven pavilions from Korea including the largest group supported by KOTRA as well as IBITA (International Beauty Industry Trade Association), KIF (Korea Innovation Foundation), KOBITA (Korea Beauty Industry Trade Association), KOSME Jeju (Korea SMEs and Startups Agency Jeju), SNIP (Seongnam Industry Promotion Agency) and WMIT (Wonju Medical Industry Techno-Valley).

Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week is the largest and last beauty B2B online trading event of 2020 — don’t miss the chance to grow your business and get a head start on 2021.

Business opportunities on every page

The strategic event of the year, Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week is the perfect stage not only for companies already operating in the Asia-Pacific region but also those interested in evaluating new opportunities for future developments.

The innovative AI-powered Match & Meet software facilitates the matching of supply and demand and allows independently managed business meetings via video call and chat. Increasing your network, exploring new collaborations, discovering innovative services and initiating new proposals will be easy for all, whether companies, buyers, distributors or retailers.

Experts have already predicted that Asia-Pacific will play a vital role in the post-pandemic economic recovery. Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week is therefore the most strategic and essential step for attendees interested in monitoring one of the most exciting and fast-evolving regions of the global cosmetics industry.

Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week insights and initiatives

Specific updates and sharing initiatives are scheduled throughout Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week’s Cosmotalks. The Virtual Series of 20 webinars hosts experts and executives from key industry companies as they share insights into the most in-vogue topics each day, from the most impactful marketing strategies and emerging trends to innovations in packaging and sustainable design. Those on the evolution of e-commerce and new digital technologies for the retail sector, in particular focusing on the regulations of the beauty market in China, will no doubt be especially popular.

View the complete calendar and register: https://digital-week.cosmoprof-asia.com/en-us/Education/CosmoTalks-The-Virtual-Series

Cosmo Virtual Stage welcomes beauty professionals and top industry influencers to witness some of the latest product recommendations and the trend-setting techniques of the region’s most talented and creative hairstylists and make-up artists. Don’t miss performances by Shiseido Professional and GAMA Professional, May’s stylish focus on makeup and NAILHOLIC’s spectacular presentation for the nail sector. Let’s Relax yoga and stretching sessions are also scheduled to help recharge your batteries. For information and to access the contents, https://digital-week.cosmoprof-asia.com/en-us/Events/Cosmo-Virtual-Stage

Influencers and KOLs keep their fingers on the pulse of the beauty market, and five of Asia-Pacific’s most followed take part in the renowned #BeautyHunt as it goes virtual this year. Identifying and reviewing the latest make-up, hair, skincare and body care products, the most high-tech devices and the best performing accessories are Marco Chan (Hong Kong), International Session Hairstylist; Kalam (Hong Kong), Make-up Artist; Jeniffer Harn (Korea), Beauty YouTuber; Kim Dao (Australia), Beauty Content Creator; Alicia Tan (Malaysia), Beauty Content Creator. Tune i963n to #BeautyHunt Channel at 5pm daily for recommendations of the next big trend.

Today, Monday, November 9, the CosmoTrends report launches, highlighting 21 products selected by trend agency BEAUTYSTREAMS. This overview of trends most influencing consumer behaviour highlights the most significant innovations likely to sway the industry’s development in the coming months.

Take a sneak peek at the highlights on our intro video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XLmzhfIZpQc and then visit our website to save your place: https://www.cosmoprof-asia.com/en-us/Digital-Week

Register now to join us — we look forward to seeing you online.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

COSMOPROF ASIA DIGITAL WEEK

Date: 9-13 November 2020

Time: 09.00-18.00 (HKT/UTC +8), matching platform opens 24hrs

Website: www.cosmoprof-asia.com/digital-week

Buyer Registration: https://bit.ly/3jcuueJ

High-resolution images can be downloaded from https://bit.ly/3eGxDD1

ABOUT THE ORGANISERS:

Cosmoprof Asia is organised by Cosmoprof Asia Ltd, a joint-venture company between BolognaFiere Group and Informa Markets Asia Ltd.

ABOUT BOLOGNAFIERE GROUP (www.bolognafiere.it)

BolognaFiere Group is the world’s leading trade show organiser in cosmetics, fashion, architecture, building, art and culture. The Group has more than 80 international exhibitions within its portfolio, notably Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, the most important meeting point in the world for beauty professionals, established in 1967 and held in Bologna, Italy. For the 2019 edition, Cosmoprof registered more than 265.000 attendees from 150 countries in the world, with an increase by 10% of foreign professionals, and 3,033 exhibitors from 70 countries. The Cosmoprof platform extends throughout the entire world, with its events in Bologna, Las Vegas, Mumbai, and Hong Kong, China (with Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, Cosmoprof North America, Cosmoprof India, and Cosmoprof Asia). Recently the fifth exhibition of the network has been announced: Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN, in Thailand, will focus on the cosmetic industry in South-East Asia. In 2020, South China Beauty Expo, a new show in Shenzhen, China was held in July. The Cosmoprof platform will reinforce its influence in Europe, thanks to the acquisition of the German group Health and Beauty, in South America, thanks to the collaboration with Beauty Fair -Feira Internacional De Beleza Profissional, and in Asia.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS (www.informamarkets.com)

Informa Markets Beauty has an extensive network powered by B2B events across 11 cities in Asia (Bangkok, Chengdu, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Mumbai, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tokyo), the world’s fastest growing markets. By further expanding its strength, the Beauty Portfolio now includes a new B2B event in Miami 2021 serving the East Coast and USA, South America and Caribbean Islands regions.

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world’s leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.