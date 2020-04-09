Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN 2020 Spotlights Constant Growth of Southeast Asia’s Beauty Industry

BANGKOK, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The first edition of Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN (CCA) will be held as scheduled in Bangkok, Thailand, from 17 to 19 September 2020, at the IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center.



Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN

Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN is organised by BolognaFiere, the organiser of Cosmoprof events, in collaboration with Informa Markets and China Beauty Expo (CBE).

Making its debut in Southeast Asia, a blooming region comprising Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN is set to welcome over 800 exhibitors to an exhibition area of more than 25,000 square meters, divided into a dedicated area for finished products – Branded Finished Products, and another for the production chain – Supply Chain.

INTERNATIONAL COMPANIES TO SHOWCASE GLOBAL TRENDS AND PRODUCTS

Home to over 650 million people with diverse demographics, Southeast Asia’s economies are on the rise. With the establishment of the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) in 2015, the region has benefited from trade agreements facilitating free movement of goods, services, capital and people among the member countries, spurring Southeast Asia into an important stage of continuous economic growth. The cosmetic sector is one of the key sectors, and investments in this sector were expected to reach 10 billion dollars by 2020.

CCA has received promising response from international companies who would like to capture business opportunities in the region. The show will welcome pavilions from mainland China, Japan, Korea, Poland and Taiwan as well as international participation from Hong Kong and Europe.

ENDORSEMENT FROM THE MANUFACTURING INDUSTRY

The first edition of Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN is supported by the Federation of Thai Industries and Thai Cosmetic Manufacturers Association. In Thailand, the beauty industry, comprising over 760 manufacturing plants, is highly recognised. The excellent quality of Thai cosmetics has made the country a main supplier of beauty products in China, Japan and South Korea.

“The Federation of Thai Industries and Thailand Cosmetic Manufacturers Association have been partnering with Informa Markets since 2014 to support the expanding beauty market in Thailand. The launch of Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN will help to connect Thailand with the international community, enabling them to acquire a deeper understanding of Thai beauty markets. As a core organisation advocating all industries in Thailand, we are pleased to fully support Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN with Thai resources, which combine planning ability and the persuasive power of Thailand’s industrialists,” said Mrs. Ketmanee Lertkitcha, Chair of Cosmetics Industry Club and Chair of Cluster Health & Beauty, Federation of Thai Industries, and President of Thai Cosmetic Manufactures Association.

COSMOPROF CBE ASEAN ON THE ROAD

To promote the event, a series of roadshow entitled “Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN On the Road” has been rolled out, with the press and manufacturing companies from neighbouring countries invited. On 15 Jan 2020, the roadshow in Seoul, Korea, was attended by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency’s (KOTRA) Director of Overseas Exhibition Mr. Kyuchul Choi, as well as 180 manufacturers and brands.

Meanwhile, on 29 January 2020, in Bangkok, 35 journalists and selected exhibitors attended a presentation on the main initiatives of the fair, with Mrs. Lertkitcha gracing the event. Stay tuned for more upcoming destinations!

For further information, please visit www.cosmoprofcbeasean.com.

For media enquiry, please contact:

ABOUT THE ORGANISERS:

Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN is organised by Informa Markets, BolognaFiere, Shanghai Baiwen Exhibition Co Ltd.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS (www.informamarkets.com)

Informa Markets on Beauty segment has an extensive network powered by B2B events across 11 cities in Asia (Bangkok, Chengdu, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Mumbai, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tokyo), the world’s fastest growing markets. By further expanding its strength, the Beauty Portfolio now includes a new B2B event in Miami 2020 serving the East Coast and USA, South America and Caribbean Islands regions.

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

About BOLOGNAFIERE GROUP (www.bolognafiere.it)

BolognaFiere Group is the world’s leading trade show organiser in cosmetics, fashion, architecture, building, art and culture. The Group has more than 80 international exhibitions within its portfolio, notably Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, the most important meeting point in the world for beauty professionals, established in 1967 and held in Bologna, Italy. For the 2019 edition, Cosmoprof registered more than 265,000 attendees from 150 countries in the world, with an increase by 10% of foreign professionals, and 3,033 exhibitors from 70 countries. The Cosmoprof platform extends throughout the entire world with its events in Bologna, Las Vegas, Mumbai, and Hong Kong to create an efficient international platform for the beauty industry around the world.

About SHANGHAI BAIWEN EXHIBITION CO LTD (www.cbebaiwen.com)

Shanghai Baiwen Exhibition Company is a branch of Informa (FTSE 100), the world’s largest exhibition magnate, and also the organiser of China Beauty Expo (CBE), China’s renowned beauty show. With over ten years of experiences in planning and organising quality exhibitions, Baiwen has won the honors of quality, professionalism and authority. China Beauty Expo, with an annual exhibition space of 260,000sqm, is one of the top three beauty shows in the world. As the international trading platform covering full supply chain of beauty products, CBE includes three shows, namely China International Skin Care and Washing Product Show, Shanghai International Skin and Hair Care Product Show and Shanghai International Daily-use Chemicals’ Ingredient, Packing and Machinery Show. Baiwen is currently the Chairman Unit of Shanghai Exhibition Industry Association and Vice Chairman Unit of Shanghai Daily-use Chemical Association. CBE has been awarded the honors of Shanghai’s Well-known Brand, Shanghai Brand Exhibition, Shanghai Brand Service etc.



International companies participating in Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN, bringing in trend and innovations.



Federation of Thai Industries and Thai Cosmetic Manufacturers Association support Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN 2020



country pavilions from China, Japan, Korea, Poland and Taiwan region as well as international participation from Hong Kong (China) and Europe

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200409/2773267-1-a?lang=0

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200409/2773267-1-b?lang=0

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200409/2773267-1-c?lang=0

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200409/2773267-1-d?lang=0