COSRX LAUNCHES THE AHA 2 BHA 2 BLEMISH TREATMENT SERUM PROVIDING A QUICK AND EASY SOLUTION FOR SPOT CONCERNS

The 100% Pure Cotton Compressed Balls Combine Highly Concentrated Glycolic Acid and Salicylic Acid For Intensive Spot Care, Pore Purification, and Excessive Sebum Care

SEOUL, South Korea, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — COSRX has announced the release of their new The AHA 2 BHA 2 Blemish Treatment Serum that boasts 2% AHA & 2% BHA within 100% pure cotton compressed balls to provide a quick and effective solution for spot care and blemish needs. Designed to be hygienic, quick, and easy to use, this serum is a game-changer for anyone seeking effective spot care without the hassle.



COSRX LAUNCHES THE AHA 2 BHA 2 BLEMISH TREATMENT SERUM

The innovative new serum brings together an optimal blend of ingredients such as PHA (Gluconolacton), Allantoin, Zinc PCA, and Sodium Hyaluronate which together become the ideal derm solution for anyone aiming to prevent their spots from getting bigger or worse.

Beyond just treating spots, the serum also addresses whiteheads, blackheads, excess sebum, and clogged pores for a solution that is suitable for those of all skin types.

With just one cotton ball, you can now treat your spots without the need to touch them directly. This hygienic approach ensures a clean and convenient application. Simply tap-tap the spot you want to target, and let the serum work its magic. The cotton ball is the perfect size and shape for precise application on the targeted area, making spot treatment a breeze.

“Our The AHA 2 BHA 2 Blemish Treatment Serum with the DermCottonBall offers a hygienic, quick, and easy solution,” stated a COSRX spokesperson. “We recognize the importance of providing an effective spot treatment that prioritizes cleanliness and ease of use. With our serum, you can confidently address your spots without any hassle.”

Attention to both the skin and earth is key – the 100% pure cotton balls have a variety of certification marks which include Vegan® Fabric, Biodegradable Fabric, LOHAS (Life Style of Health and Sustainability) and OEKO-TEX® (Oeko-Tex Standard 100).

The AHA 2 BHA 2 Blemish Treatment Serum is available on the following official sites: Shopee Singapore; Shopee Philippines; Shopee Vietnam; Shopee Thailand; Shopee Taiwan ; Shopee Malaysia.

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America’s favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn’t. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, ULTA, JCPenney, Target and Dermstore.