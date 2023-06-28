COSRX to Showcase Global Success at the Cross-Border E-Commerce Conference In Vietnam, themed “Embrace Asian Experience, Vietnamese Brands Go Global”

SEOUL, South Korea, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — COSRX, the renowned skincare brand known for its simple yet effective products, is excited to announce its successful participation in the prestigious “Embrace Asian Experience, Vietnamese Brands Go Global” event. This event was organized by Amazon Global Selling & Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency – Ministry of Industry and Trade to meet the growing demand from Vietnamese businesses and empower them to seize the emerging Cross-Border E-Commerce (CBEC) opportunity.



Ms. Hyeyoung Lee, COSRX’s Chief Growth Officer

The event, which took place in Hanoi on June 7th and in Ho Chi Minh City on June 9th, showcased Vietnamese small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and their potential to thrive in the global market. It featured a CBEC conference where the latest insights and information about the e-commerce export industry were shared. The event also highlighted the achievements of successful Amazon selling partners from Korea, Singapore, and Vietnam.



COSRX was invited to deliver a speech titled “How cross-border e-commerce propelled COSRX as a dominant force in the global beauty industry.”

As a brand that succeeded in achieving global prominence, COSRX was invited as a distinguished guest at the event. On June 7th and 9th, Ms. Hyeyoung Lee, COSRX’s Chief Growth Officer, delivered a captivating speech titled “How cross-border e-commerce propelled COSRX as a dominant force into the global beauty industry.” Ms. Lee shared valuable insights on the brand’s remarkable success as the 2023 TOP Brand Seller on Amazon during the event’s “Successful Seller Sharing” section. Her presentation emphasized the pivotal role of CBEC in COSRX’s international growth and industry dominance.

Reflecting on COSRX’s remarkable journey, Ms. Hyeyoung Lee explained, “In 2018, we launched COSRX on Amazon as an integrated marketing channel targeting the United States. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we noticed a surge of online activity which prompted us to recognize the immense potential of Amazon as a customer-friendly search engine for accessing our products. Consequently, we developed new Amazon strategies that focused on analyzing customer reviews to extract keywords that could be used to improve digital content such as product detail pages and ads. This fine-tuned our ability to target consumers and enabled us to better communicate our products’ unique selling points thereby expanding our marketplace presence.

Ms. Lee shared that in 2022 alone, COSRX experienced outstanding success with an average growth of +266% in overall sales and +105% with hero products. In addition, the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence proudly secured the position of “#1 Best Seller” in Amazon’s Facial Serums category, surpassing numerous renowned skincare brands and solidifying COSRX’s leadership in the industry. The essence’s exceptional performance during the latest Black Friday & Cyber Monday (BFCM) promotion, where it outperformed other best-selling beauty products, further reaffirmed COSRX’s global accomplishments.

COSRX’s participation in the “Embrace Asian Experience, Vietnamese Brands Go Global” event at CBEC marks a significant milestone in the brand’s journey towards global success. With a steadfast commitment to providing effective skincare solutions and leveraging CBEC opportunities, COSRX continues to solidify its position as a global leader in the beauty industry.

Meanwhile, the brand’s global reach extends to over 146 countries, with the brand already present on various Amazon marketplaces, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany. In 2023, COSRX plans to expand into additional marketplaces, demonstrating its commitment to meeting the rising global demand for its exceptional skincare products.

About COSRX:

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America’s favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn’t. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, ULTA, JCPenney, Target and Dermstore.