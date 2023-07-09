Cotabato City fire victims getting gov’t aid

MANILA, Philippines — The offices of House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez and Tingog Party-list Rep. Yedda Marie K. Romualdez will facilitate the distribution of relief items to families affected by a fire in Cotabato City.

Around 200 families were affected by the fire that broke out in Purok Tadman, Poblacion 7, and damaged around 80 houses last July 5.

Following the fire, Tingog Party-list Cotabato brought 250 packed meals and 80 gallons of water to victims who were temporarily sheltered at the Datu Siang Elementary School.

Romualdez said that his office and Tingog Party-list were planning to distribute relief goods under the Department of Social Welfare and Development Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) to the victims on July 12.

AICS distribution is a quick response program of the DSWD, which entails the distribution of cash assistance.

