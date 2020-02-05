Cotabato City village chair dies a week after ambush

COTABATO CITY — The village chief here, who was injured in an ambush on broad daylight, died Tuesday, police said.

Bai Ella Biruar, chair of Barangay Bagua Mother, died while confined in a private hospital here for multiple bullet wounds.

City Councilor Bruce Matabalao was saddened by the untimely death of “a good leader in Biruar.”

“I know you have fulfilled a lot in your short lifetime but your passing is still too soon,” Matabalao said.

Colonel Portia Manalad, Cotabato City police director, said police were still awaiting a statement from the victim’s family.

Manalad said they were looking at “personal grudge” and “work” as possible motives for Biruar’s shooting that occurred past 12 noon on Manday road in Barangay Bagua Mother.

Biruar was driving a white sports utility vehicle along with two aides when gunmen on motorbike opened fire using caliber .45 pistols.

