“Could you be the next face to watch out for?”

Do you want to have a free yearlong access to makeup products used by your favorite stars like Andrea Brillantes and Loisa Andalio? Or better yet, do you want to become a beauty ambassador like them as well?

Then maybe, this could be your chance.

Ever Bilena opens its first model search as it seeks for its next beauty ambassador.

Open for Philippine residents, aspirants must post a photo holding and wearing their favorite Ever Bilena product/s. Note that EB Advance, Careline, Blythe and Kris Life Kit are not included in the contest. Then, they must send a DM of the post with their name, Facebook name, birthday, mobile number and address to @everbilenaofficial on Instagram and Ever Bilena Cosmetics on Facebook. Don’t forget to follow their pages.

Photos must then be uploaded publicly with the hashtag #FaceOfEverBilena included in the caption. Posts with the most shares and likes get additional points in the overall judging as criteria consist of 60% over-all look, 30% technical quality, and 10% photo shares.

One grand winner will win P30,000 in cash and a modeling contract with Ever Bilena (with photo and video shoot) for 1 year + 1 year supply of Ever Bilena products. Three runners-up will receive P10,000 in cash and a modeling contract with Ever Bilena (with photo and video shoot) for 1 year + 10k worth of products each.

Submission of entries is until February 29, 2020.