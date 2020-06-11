Countdown Devices for the Summer World University Games, Chengdu 2021 All in Place and in Use

CHENGDU, China, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The nine countdown devices for the Summer World University Games, Chengdu 2021 have all been installed around the metropolis and put into service. These timers manifest the vivid passion of the host city and have quickly risen as must-see destinations in Chengdu.

The Preparatory Committee for the Summer World University Games, Chengdu 2021 indicated that the overall color scheme for the countdown devices feature red, yellow, blue and green as the main staples, lights in these four colors crisscross on the devices to create a powerful, diverse and lasting visual impact that aims to emanate the city’s vibrant excitement for the event while syncing with the motto “Sustainable, Smart, Spirited and Shared”.

Other than full use of the countdown devices, the main stadium of the Dong’an Lake Sports Center, the site of the opening and closing ceremonies and a venue of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games, Chengdu 2021, has taken shape. Located in the Dong’an Lake area of Longquanyi in the city of Chengdu, said stadium is a Grade A complex with 40,000 seats, approximately 120,000 square meters in floor space and structural height of about 49.8 meters. Built with a total investment of RMB1.56 billion, upon completion, it will be capable of handling multiple functions from sports competitions and conventions and expos to commercial performances, large-scale events and tourist sightseeing.

In December 2018, the city of Chengdu earned the right to host the 31st FISU Summer World University Games, Chengdu 2021, but there was less than three years between the successful application and the start of the event. From early March 2020, work fully resumed across the city of Chengdu, and all preparatory efforts associated with the FISU World University Games have returned to normalcy, with various tasks all proceeding steadily as planned.

Capitalizing on the construction of the FISU World University Games venues, a park city featuring comprehensive amenities and pristine environment is emerging on the eastern part of Longquan Mountains in Chengdu, advancing Chengdu’s eastward growth and bringing forth a string of investment opportunities. Of which, large-scale backfill at the Chengdu Dong’an Lake Park, created at an investment of RMB6.55 billion, has commenced; and the Jinxiu Tianfu project, earmarked for a total investment amounting to RMB15.8 billion, will basically complete the construction of its new type of rural village community before the start of the FISU World University Games.

