Counterpoint Research, TECNO, MediaTek’s Experts and Editor At Large of Forbes Magazine to Present Perspectives on the Evolution of Premium Smartphones

The upcoming webinar, hosted by Counterpoint Research, will feature keynote speakers from TECNO, MediaTek, and Forbes Magazine to discuss the forces and opportunities influencing current smartphone trends. Simultaneously, the advanced industry white paper, showcasing the forces driving smartphone innovation, including technology migrations, will be published globally.

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Organized by Counterpoint Research, Editor-At-Large of Forbes Magazine and experts from TECNO, MediaTek will join Counterpoint Research senior analyst to speak at webinar on November 22 at 12pm London (1pm Abuja, 8pm Manila, 7am Bogota, 3pm Nairobi, 5:30pm New Delhi, 3pm Ankara, 3pm Riyadh). They will be collectively presenting insights into the continuous evolution of cutting-edge smartphone technology with global and continental insights.

The webinar will go into the influences and technological underpinnings of 2023-2024 smartphone trends towards premium as well as the expansion of flagship technology, under the premise, The Push Towards Premium: Changing Smartphone Preferences and the Technology Behind Them.

The webinar, which will be hosted by Peter Richardson, vice president at Counterpoint Research, featuring keynote addresses from TECNO, a rising new player in high-end market, Counterpoint Research, major chipset supplier MediaTek, and Forbes Magazine, a global media powerhouse. They will discuss the key trends influencing the industry and shifting consumer preferences for more upscale technological experiences. The speakers will also provide a preview of what new advances to anticipate within the smartphone domain, delivering their own specialist perspectives as leading giants in their respective fields.

The webinar comes at a time when the technological demands of both smartphone manufacturers and users are growing quickly with emerging market becoming a major driving power of premium growth. The pursuit for cutting edge software paired with customized smartphone exteriors also emphasizes the modern age users desire for premium, sharp and exceptionally fluid experiences.

A live and open panel discussion and Question & Answer session will be arranged during the webinar to cover the most pressing questions. Smartphone and technology enthusiasts from all over the world are invited to the webinar.

For those interested in joining the webinar, please register using the link provided here.

