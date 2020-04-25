Countries in tears over lockdown

NEW DELHI: With the coronavirus pandemic still bringing miseries to many nations, at least five countries, where lockdown has been extended, have different tales to share but with common denominator — people reeling from lack of money needed to buy food.

Uttar Pradesh Police personnel stop vehicles at Kaushambi as Delhi-Ghaziabad border is sealed, during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Ghaziabad on April 21, 2020. / AFP / Prakash SINGH

India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, announced an extension to the country’s lockdown for 1.3 billion people until May 3, but he said there might be some easing in restrictions in people’s movement after one week to help the poor, daily-wage earners and those working in the agriculture sector.

Modi said the lockdown would be eased only in areas which do not show any deterioration in the spread of coronavirus.

The Philippines, now with more than 7,000 cases, is complaining from severe hardships as the more than six-week lockdown has been extended until May 15.

As early as a week into the lockdown, a group had already proposed to the national government to modify measures by keeping schools closed until July, disallowing public gatherings, limiting mall and restaurant operations to no more than four hours but to allow construction and public transportation to continue.

Observers said business groups wanted to avoid 10 million jobless Filipinos if lockdown was extended. The first quarter will see a dip. The second quarter will be horrible.

Some industries win, most industries lose. The unemployed and unsalaried will be at the losing end, the group added.

In Singapore, the tiny nation has reported 386 new coronavirus cases, its biggest daily jump, to raise its tally to 2,918.

Most of the new cases are linked to foreign workers living in crowded dormitories, which have become a headache for the government. Health authorities also reported a ninth death in a statement late Monday.

The tiny state of nearly 6 million people has tightened precautions with a four-week “circuit breaker,” shutting down nonessential businesses and schools until May 4 but extended it until June 1.

Indonesia did the same thing, extending the travel lockdown by disallowing plane and ship journey all over the country’s 17,000-plus islands until June 1.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the extension of France’s strict lockdown until May 11, in his third televised address to the nation on the virus crisis from the Elysee Palace. France has been under lockdown since March 17.

Macron said he saw “hopeful signs” as the spreading of the virus in the country appears to be stabilizing. But he urged the French to keep respecting strict confinement rules for the moment.

Starting from May 11, schools will reopen “progressively,” he said. Restaurants, cafes, hotels, cinemas, museums and concert halls will remain closed and no big gatherings will be allowed until mid-July, he added.

Macron acknowledged “failures and deficiencies” in a reference to the lack of masks and other equipment.