Music
Country Artist Morgan Wallen Dropped From ‘SNL’ Performance After Maskless Partying In Alabama

Country artist Morgan Wallen has offered a solemn apology today after being pulled from his forthcoming performance on Saturday Night Live for breaking countless COVID-19 protocols.

TikToks featuring the singer in Alabama went viral over the weekend, which basically made it look like he was on some sort of rager – shots, dancing, making out with girls with masks around their necks. Not exactly COVID-safe.

He took to Instagram in a video posted earlier today, saying “I got a call from (SNL) letting me know I will no longer be able to play.”

“I’m not positive for COVID, but my actions this past weekend were pretty short-sighted and they have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams,” he continued.

“I respect the show’s decision because I know I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership for this.”

“I’d like to apologise to SNL, to my fans, to my team for bringing me these opportunities, and I let them down,” he later said.

“I think I have some growing up to do. I think I’ve lost myself a little bit. I’ve tried to find joy in the wrong places, and it’s left me with less joy…I’m going to take a step back from the spotlight for a little while, and go work on myself.”

The episode Wallen was set to play airs this weekend, with a replacement act yet to be announced.

Watch Wallen’s apology, and one of the offending TikToks, below.

@ashleighludlamwhat is life . ##morganwallen ##bama ##fyp @morganwallen

♬ This Bar – Morgan Wallen

