Country Garden Forest City Released the Ecological Development Action Plan to Create a Green and Ecological Future City

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — On 21st September, Country Garden Forest City published Forest City Ecological Development Action Plan, which outlined the mission of Forest City ecological development, and clearly defined the goals and targets of eco city development, operation and management in phases. Following this plan, Forest City will carry out green infrastructure development as a foundation, leverage on high-tech industries to enhance urban economic development, and eventually become a green and vibrant city with diversified industries and cultures. On the same day, Forest City Eco Museum Phase 1 exhibition hall was officially opened.



Forest City Eco Museum

The Forest City Eco-Museum, which is located beside the beach of Forest City, is open for public today. The eco museum adheres to an open concept and breaks through the limitations of traditional museums. It integrates outdoor greeneries, ecological corridor, seagrass conservation areas, exhibition halls and laboratories into one system, and creates an immersive experience for the visitors with a real scene eco system.

Phase 1 of the museum, comprising of an exhibition hall, a laboratory building and part of the eco corridor, have already been completed. Over 100 biological samples are displayed in the exhibition hall to showcase the rich marine ecosystem around Forest City, its sustainable development mission and the environmental protection achievements over the past years. The laboratory will be used as a research and education center to facilitate the R&D and educational works of the research institutions and universities around Forest City. Meanwhile, phase 2 construction has started while phase 3 is under planning.



Forest City Eco Museum Phase 1 Exhibition Hall

On the same day, Forest City published Forest City Ecological Development Action Plan which outlined the goals and targets of eco city development, operation and management from the start of project development in 2014 towards the future. Following this plan, Forest City will carry out green infrastructure development as a foundation, leverage on high-tech industries to enhance urban economic development, and eventually become a green and vibrant city with diversified industries and cultures.

The newly published Forest City Ecological Development Action Plan encompasses three phases, for each phase, there will be a set of development indicators set out from the areas of “Industry, City, and People” in urban operations.

Phase 1, from 2014 to 2019, is the basic stage of the urban green ecosystem development, applying environmental concept throughout the urban planning, development, construction, and city operations. Forest City has never stopped its investment in green development, from the environmental assessment at the beginning of project, to multiple environmental measures such as the set-up of double layer silt curtain during the reclamation work, the establishment of enterprise-level environmental management system, mangrove conservation via satellite sensing and daily patrols, seagrass conservation and hydrological dynamic monitoring, just to minimize the environmental impact during the development. Forest City has also established long-term cooperation with research institutions and universities to carry out scientific monitoring and analysis of the natural environment around Forest City, providing scientific support for effective recovery and maintenance of the ecosystem.

Since 2016, Forest City has won more than 10 international and national environmental awards. Besides, Forest City has also achieved multiple milestones in industry development during phase 1 of its ecological development. A solid foundation of the green industry has been laid, with the launch of leading IBS plant, eco resort and some other related industries.

In city culture building, “Love Nature, Love Forest City”—”Go Green” project was launched in 2019, and it has spearheaded multiple environmental activities to-date.

In phase 2, from 2020-2023, Forest City aims to gradually achieve the goal of industry-city integration. Taking “Green” and “Smart” as the key focuses, it is committed to developing Industrialization 4.0 and bringing in high-tech industries such as robotics to empower the green development, and making Forest City truly a prime model of future cities that is livable with industrial integration.

The leading industries such as e-commerce centers, green and smart industries, and high-tech industries, etc., will empower the development of Forest City in phase 2.

In terms of urban development and operation, Forest City will build a 4km eco corridor, with multiple interesting hot spots such as the green plant maze, ecological base, seagrass conservation area, wedding square, tree house Cafe, open-air cinema, etc., along the way to create an immersive eco experience. Forest City will make full use of its resources to develop multiple themed ecotourism routes, such as the ecological health route, environmental education and experience route, etc., to promote the local tourism industry. Forest City will become a center for eco-tourism cultural exchange, environmental education, health care and leisure, etc.

Phase 3, from 2024 and beyond, Forest City envision to build a harmonized urban ecosystem with the coexistence of city development and natural heritage, and become a prime model of future cities.

For industrial development, Forest City will continue to develop industries of Tourism & MICE, Healthcare, Education & Training, Regional Headquarters, Nearshore Finance, etc., to achieve industry-city integration, industry-education-research integration and a coordinated order of city functions.

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200921/2923010-1-a?lang=0

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200921/2923010-1-b?lang=0