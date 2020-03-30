Country Music Legend John Prine Is In A “Critical” Condition With Coronavirus Symptoms

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on March 30, 2020

Legendary singer-songwriter John Prine has been hospitalised and placed on a ventilator after the musician began showing symptoms of COVID-19 – the disease caused by coronavirus – last week.

Prine’s family shared an update on Twitter earlier this morning, confirming that Prine was taken to hospital last Thursday (26th March) after a sudden onset of COVID-19 symptoms. The 73-year-old Prine Prine was intubated on Saturday evening and is continuing to receive care, but his situation is currently critical.

“This is hard news for us to share,” reads the post. “But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and John loves you.”

An update on John pic.twitter.com/fPQbv0tLyB — John Prine (@JohnPrineMusic) March 29, 2020

As The Guardian reports, earlier this month, Prine’s wife and manager Fiona Whelan Prine confirmed she had tested positive for coronavirus. The couple were then quarantined in isolation, away from one another.

Prine, one of the most well-known figures in country and folk music, was set to tour Australia this year as part of Bluesfest. He withdrew from the now-cancelled festival last month on the advice of doctors following a hip injury.