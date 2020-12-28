Coupang Dives into Video Streaming with Launch of Coupang Play

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Coupang, one of Asia’s largest eCommerce companies, added video streaming as its latest offering to WOW members with the launch of Coupang Play.

At no additional cost, subscribers to Coupang’s premium membership service will now be able to enjoy unlimited video streaming on top of existing benefits such as Rocket Fresh groceries, free shipping and returns, same-day delivery, and Dawn Delivery, which enables customers placing orders as late as midnight to receive their deliveries by 7 AM the next day. Currently, Coupang Play is available for Android OS users, and the company expects to release the iOS version in early January next year. The service will also be expanded next year to include tablet devices, smart TVs, and PCs.

Coupang Play’s initial selection includes a wide range of content, from Hollywood movies such as the “Spider-Man” series and “Bombshell,” to popular Korean variety shows such as “Delicious Guys” and “My Lovely Family.” Coupang Play also features content such as documentaries, educational videos, and animations. In addition, the company plans to release exclusive streaming content such as CNN 10 and the Showtime series “Your Honor” starring Emmy winner Bryan Cranston, which will only be available for streaming in Korea on Coupang Play.

“Coupang continuously strives to improve its customers’ lives by introducing and expanding exciting new services,” said Stephen Kim, the head of Coupang Play. “We are eager to bring content such as Coupang Play Originals to expand our offerings and make this new service even more enjoyable and convenient for our customers.”

To use Coupang Play, WOW members can simply download the app and link it to the main Coupang app to enjoy unlimited video streaming immediately without a separate sign-up process. Up to five profiles can be created on one account so that family members can search for content and receive recommendations based on their personal preferences. In addition, Coupang Play includes parental control functions such as a PIN lock, as well as a “Kids’ Mode” to limit access to certain content and allow children to safely watch family-friendly content in one place.

WOW members will also be able to download most of the content on Coupang Play for convenient viewing anywhere, anytime, making it ideal for situations such as long-distance travel and in locations with poor internet connection.

WOW is Coupang’s premium membership service that provides customers benefits such as Rocket Delivery, which guarantees delivery by the next day. For a small monthly fee, WOW members receive free shipping on all Rocket Delivery products regardless of price, faster shipping of Rocket Fresh products and other items through Dawn Delivery, and other exclusive benefits such as special discounts and free returns within 30 days.

