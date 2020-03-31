Couple, both doctors, succumbs to virus in Cebu

A husband and wife team, both doctors, died of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Cebu.

Dennis Thomas Tudtud, confirmed on his Facebook post on his birthday on Tuesday that his parents had died.

“Our Daddy Dennis has joined Mommy Helen. My sister and I are in deep sorrow that God had to take both of them but I take comfort that they are happy together in their journey to paradise,” he said.

Dennis Thomas added that his mother Helen was confined at the Perpetual Succor Hospital in Cebu

City on March 17 and died on March 28. His father Dennis, an oncologist, died on Tuesday.

“We did not choose this virus. We do not even know where Mommy and Daddy caught it. My parents never left the country since this year. They never went to Italy or France recently,”

Dennis Thomas said on his post.

A total of 30 confirmed Covid-19 cases had been recorded in Central Visayas as of March 30, according to the Department of Health in Region 7 (Central Visayas).

There are 24 persons confined in the hospital and one has been discharged and is under home quarantine, while there are five recorded virus fatalities in the region.