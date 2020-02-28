Couple die after taking wrong turn, driving car into the sea

PAGADIAN CITY——A couple drowned as their car fell off a costal road and took a dive into the sea in Ozamiz City. Their remains were found in their car on Friday (Feb. 28).

Lt. Col. Shirwen Lapiz, Ozamiz police chief, identified the couple as Ferdinand and Teresita Halasan, residents of Barangay Triunfo in Ozamiz City.

The couple were said to have thrown a party at home on Thursday evening. By midnight, they drove some friends home.

A police report said Ferdinand, who was driving, could have miscalculated the distance as he turned left toward the coastal road as they headed home.

It was not yet known what time the accident happened. The car was discovered by passersby around 6 a.m. Friday, its rear protruding from the water.

Rescuers recovered the unconscious couple and were rushed to the Mayor Hilarion A. Ramiro Sr. Hospital where they were declared dead.

