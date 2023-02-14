Couple in late 70s exchange vows in Muntinlupa mass wedding

MANILA, Philippines — A 78 and 77-year-old couple were one of the partakers in Muntinlupa’s annual mass wedding during Valentine’s Day, the city’s public information office (PIO) said Wednesday.

According to Muntinlupa PIO in a statement, up to 60 couples joined the annual “Kasalang Bayan” (mass wedding) officiated by Mayor Ruffy Biazon himself at the Ayala Malls South Park.

It reported that Ceriaco Padernos, 78 years old, and Irene Centinaje, 77 years old, were the event’s oldest couple who got married, while Gerald Sauler and Hansel Dela Paz were the youngest at 21 and 22 years old, respectively.

“We congratulate each couple for having the courage to commit to each other, ’til death do you part, and we encourage you to always look back to this day you said ‘I do’ whenever things don’t go to plan,” Biazon said.

Each couple received gift packs and certificates after the ceremony.

The city holds it mass wedding annually as part of the city’s continuing project, aiming to help couples living together to avail of the advantages afforded to marriage under civil law, such as legitimacy for children, tax breaks, and certain other rights and benefits

