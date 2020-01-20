Trending Now

Couple shot dead in Sorsogon

LEGAZPI CITY – A couple was shot dead inside their residence  in Sorsogon City Monday evening.

Police Major Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol regional police spokesperson, said Lawrex Roy Marinda and Moriel Sola were shot and killed by two gunmen while inside their house in Barangay (village) Bibingcahan at around 6:50 p.m.

The victims sustained gunshot wounds to the body and died on the spot.

The assassins fled after the attack.

Pursuit operations and further investigation have since been launched.

