CouponBirds Help Customers Save More with No.1 Valid Coupon Codes

BEIJING, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Almost all customers are looking for coupon codes to save more when they are shopping online. However, there are so many chances to face invalid coupons. CouponBirds works hard to solve the problem and help customers save with better coupon codes. Based on coupon site promo code accuracy study, CouponBirds is already No.1 in valid coupon code numbers, coupon code validation rate and store coverage, which means a customer will have more chances to save with coupon codes on CouponBirds.

Promo Code Accuracy Study

The most recent promo code accuracy study was conducted on Oct 19, 2020. More than 20 CouponBirds specialists were involved. They manually verified over 10,000 promo codes from 160 stores among five top coupon sites by adding items to shopping carts and applying codes on account of the information provided by each store to ensure objectivity and accuracy.

Even as the industry leader, there is no balance between quality and quantity. That was common sense for the coupon industry. CouponBirds team changes the rule. CouponBirds reaches the balance of quantity and quality on coupon codes compared to the other four top coupon sites with the highest accuracy of 71.76% and most working codes of 1,682.

Why CouponBirds

Why CouponBirds ? Why are customers willing to choose CouponBirds? CouponBirds tracks coupon codes from online merchants to help millions of consumers save money over the years. But that’s not enough for us, and we want to do more to maximize customer satisfaction. That’s also why we start coupon site promo code accuracy study regularly. As of today, shoppers who use CouponBirds can now get up to 72% valid promo codes on average. Even though CouponBirds is leading the market, the team is working hard to make the number even higher.

In addition, the aim of getting the biggest discount within the shortest time during the holiday season makes weekly promo code accuracy more sense. “The launch comes just in time for shoppers to take advantage of additional savings for 2020 Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the holiday shopping season,” said Sherry Zhao, marketing director of CouponBirds. “Customers have more time to choose their favourite items instead of wasting time on invalid codes.”

About CouponBirds

CouponBirds is the No.1 coupon site in terms of store coverage, coupon accuracy, and valid coupon code numbers. It has been providing customers free and fresh coupon codes and deals since 2012. With the biggest coupon operation team in the world and continuous engineering efforts, CouponBirds is growing to be the best choice for customers to find valid coupons and deals.

