CouponBirds Releases Data on COVID-19’s Impact on E-commerce

BEIJING, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ –– COVID-19 has turned into a global pandemic, spreading all over the world. The outbreak caused a great impact on the coupon & E-commerce industry. As one of the best coupon sites, CouponBirds witnessed great change in users’ shopping behaviors in recent two weeks.

Featuring more than 100,000 brands and online stores, CouponBirds experienced the ups and downs of various E-commerce categories recently during which the New York Stock Exchange halted trading for four times as the so-called circuit breaker was triggered up.

From users’ search preference changes, CouponBirds could receive a lot of signals of market trends. Starting from the positive side, CouponBirds data analysis team noticed that the search for health products like sanitizer, protective clothing, gloves, and masks increased by 78% in the past two weeks. The second category with highest rise of 51% was essential oils as there’s a renewed trend using essential oils to improve physical or psychological well-being and treat for coughs, bronchitis, colds, and sore throats. The third thriving business was the food and meals category, ascending by 40%. Following it came tobacco, grocery, web service, games, guns growing by 31%, 25%, 23%, 22% and 17% respectively.



Consumers’ Purchase Intention Changes During COVID-19

On the other side, CouponBirds data analysis also revealed the worst impacted businesses. The search for outdoors brands and products was dropped by 59% to be the hardest hit E-commerce category unsurprisingly. Next was the travel and flight service that reduced by 43%. Tickets and theatre searches decreased by 42% to be the third on top. Restaurant, hair care, beauty and accessories also fell off by 23%, 21%, 18% and 14% in sequence.



Consumers’ Purchase Intention Changes During COVID-19

“Through our users’ real interests, it’s easy for us to find out what is really impacted and how to get prepared opportunely. The whole world is facing difficulties as COVID-19 fears spread and there’s no economies that could escape, including those that seem to be positively affected,” said Tricia Liu, the chief operating officer of CouponBirds.

