Courier firm vows sanctions vs personnel seen in video mishandling packages

MANILA, Philippines — Courier service provider J&T Express assured the public that it would penalize its personnel involved in irresponsible handling of packages while ignoring health protocols as seen in a viral video.

“We have already identified all the involved personnel in the video. Proper sanctions will be given to them accordingly,” read the post from its official Facebook page on Monday.

We have received complaints on the mishandling of parcels as shown in a viral video, circulating on social media. We… FEATURED STORIES Posted by J&T Express Philippines on Monday, June 22, 2020

The viral video that was published on social media showed some personnel throwing packages inside a J&T Express delivery truck, treating them like pieces of trash, and doing it without wearing gloves and face masks.

The courier service said it would not tolerate the illegal act, noting that it would take responsibility over the incident of mishandling of parcels.

The company, likewise, said the viral video is an “isolated case” as most of its facilities follow strict health requirements in its shipments and delivery during the coronavirus disease pandemic.

“We would also like to assure the public that this is an isolated case. All of our facilities, including our branches and warehouses across the country, are under 24/7 monitoring. We also follow strict protocols in handling the shipments and ensure that these are handled with proper care,” read the statement.

