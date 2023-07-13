Court convicts dog killer in Cavite

MANILA, Philippines–-The Dasmariñas City Municipal Trial Court has convicted a man who stabbed to death a dog out of spite for its owner.

Based on the certification issued by the court to the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), Froilan dela Cruz has been found guilty of violating Article 280 of the Revised Penal Code or Qualified Trespass to Dwelling, where the penalty of five to 11 months of imprisonment was imposed plus a fine of P1,000 and temperate damages of P10,000.

He was also found guilty of violating Republic Act 8485 or the Animal Welfare Act of 1998. The penalty of one year and five months imprisonment was imposed, plus a fine and damages worth P200,000.

The case was filed in 2015.

Court records showed that Dela Cruz had an argument with complainant Edwina Agustin before Agustin’s dog, “Hachiko,” was killed.

While Agustin was away, her neighbors complained of noises inside her house. Two barangay tanods (village guards) checked the house.

They caught Dela Cruz in the act of stabbing “Hachiko.” For fear of their own safety, they sought reinforcement before returning to Agustin’s house.

In their testimonies, they said when they returned, they saw the bloodied dog struggling to walk, followed by de la Cruz, who was covered with blood.

PAWS has helped Agustin pursue the case against de la Cruz.

“PAWS’ filing of criminal cases vs. individual animal offenders through the years has been key in raising public awareness about Animal Welfare Act. More importantly, the convictions we secure serve as a warning to those who think that there are no legal consequences to hurting animals,” PAWS said in a statement.

PAWS said its current mission is to file a criminal case against a mall security guard who threw a puppy from a pedestrian overpass.

“We are grateful to netizens and witnesses who have provided information and assistance. Slowly but surely, we are building a more just and more humane society,” it added.

