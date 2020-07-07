Court employee arrested after selling P1,000 in meth to undercover agent

ORMOC CITY—A court employee faces drug charges after he was arrested in a buy-bust operation in San Miguel town, Leyte province on Tuesday (July 7).
Roy Labesig, 44, allegedly sold a pack of shabu, or crystal meth, worth P1,000 to an undercover narc, according to Cleveland Villamor, chief agent of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Leyte.
Labesig was also allegedly caught in possession of more sachets of meth worth at least P81,600.
The court employee, tagged as a high-value target, will be charged. He is now detained at the San Miguel police station.
