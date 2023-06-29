Court imposes jail terms on Bantag’s co-accused over Bilibid prisoner’s death

MANILA, Philippines–-The five co-accused of fugitive former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gerald Bantag have been sentenced to imprisonment after pleading guilty to their involvement in the death of Bilibid inmate Cristito Villamor Palana, also known as Jun Villamor.

Villamor, a member of the Sputnik Gang, was allegedly the one who had asked someone to contact Joel Escorial, the confessed gunman in the killing of broadcaster Percival Mabasa, known as Percy Lapid.

On October 17, 2022, Escorial eventually surrendered and admitted to the killing.

He was presented to the media on October 18, 2022.

During the press conference, it was revealed that a Bilibid convict was responsible for offering the contract to kill Lapid.

The prisoner, who turned out to be Jun Villamor, was suffocated to death using a plastic bag allegedly by fellow convicts.

In a seven page order dated June 27, Presiding Judge Gener Gito of Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court branch 206 imposed an indeterminate penalty of six years and one day as minimum to 14 years, eight months and one day as maximum imprisonment to the co-accused.

They are Mario Alvarez, Christian Ramac, Ricky Salgado, Ronnie Dela Cruz and Joel Reyes

On the other hand, imposed with an indeterminate penalty of two years, four months and one day as minimum to eight years and one day as maximum imprisonment are the following: Alvin C. Labra, Aldrin M. Galicia, and Joseph M. Georfo.

They are all already serving prison sentences for separate offenses.

“Considering the pleas of guilty of the present accused, the prosecution was able to prove the guilt of all the accused present beyond reasonable doubt as accomplice for accused Alvarez, Ramac, Salgado, Dela Cruz and Reyes, and as accessory for accused Labra, Galicia, and Georfo to the crime of murder pursuant to Art. 248 in relation to Art. 18 and 19 of the Revised Penal Code,” reads the order.

In the same order, the court ordered to Alvarez, Ramac, Salgado, Dela Cruz, and Reyes to pay jointly and severally to the family of the victim P75,000 as civil indemnity, P75,000 as moral damages, and P75,000 as exemplary damages.

The court also ordered the others to pay jointly and severally to the family of Palana P50,000 as civil indemnity, P50,000 as moral damages, and P50,000 as exemplary damages.

Meanwhile, Gito directed the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to return Galicia, Alvarez, Ramac, Salgado, Dela Cruz and Reyes to the custody of the NBP to serve their sentences.

On the other hand, since co-accused, Bantag and BuCor CT/SSupt. Ricardo S. Zulueta, remain at large, Gito said the case has been “sent to the archive subject to revival upon the arrest of said accused.”

