Court sheriffs take control of Panay power firm’s assets

ILOILO CITY –– Sheriffs of the Iloilo City Regional Trial Court on Friday served a writ of possession over the distribution assets of the Panay Electric Company (Peco), the city’s power distributor.

As of 10:45 a.m., the sheriffs were in the process of taking control of areas of the Peco office along General Luna Street, which will be turned over to More Electric Corp. (More Power), which has been granted a 25-year franchise to distribute electricity in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

More Power filed an expropriation complaint against Peco in March last year./lzb

FEATURED STORIES

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ