Courtney Barnett Announces Compilation to Benefit Reproductive Rights Organisations

Courtney Barnett is currently over in the US touring as part of her hand-curated Here and There festival, a series of shows throughout the States with a unique lineup for each date. The revolving bill includes appearances from the likes of Alvvays, Sleater-Kinney, Snail Mail, Japanese Breakfast, Julia Jacklin, Wet Leg and many more.

Coinciding with the tour, Barnett – via her Milk! Records label – has now announced a compilation of demos and live versions from artists performing as part of the tour. Money raised will go towards the National Network of Abortion Funds – which aids in removing financial and logistical barriers to abortion access – and Advocates for Youth, which works alongside young people in the US in their fight for reproductive and sexual health rights and social justice.

Listen to Courtney Barnett’s ‘If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight (Demo)’ from Here and There

Aside from Barnett’s inclusion to the contribution (a demo of her Things Take Time, Take Time cut ‘If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight’), there are demos of unreleased songs by Julia Jacklin, the Beths and Caroline Rose. In addition, there are live versions of songs by Sleater-Kinney, Bedouine, Faye Webster and Hana Vu.

Here and There: B-Sides, Live Tracks + Demos will be released next Friday, 19th August, exclusively via Bandcamp – pre-orders are here. It’s available as a limited edition cassette, only 1200 copies of which will be made, or as a digital download. That’ll only be available to purchase for three months after its released, so hop to it if you’re keen.

