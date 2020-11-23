Courtney Barnett Announces Global Livestream Event ‘From Where I’m Standing’

As Australia slowly begins to experience live music again, Courtney Barnett has announced a special livestream event, ‘From Where I’m Standing’, for her fans all across the world.

The event is being filmed at Melbourne’s iconic Royal Exhibition Building, and is set to stream around the world on Thursday, 17th December at 8pm local time.

Barnett will be performing all her hits, and some newly composed material, now she’s been reunited with her band, having also enlisted Lucy Waldron on the cello.

The event also comes as the first ever Australian production of Driift, who recently launched here and in New Zealand. The UK company has been behind some of the most memorable live streamed events of the past year, including performances by Nick Cave and Kylie Minogue.

Tickets for the event go on sale from 9am AEDT on Friday, 27th November. In addition, some fans will be able to the view the stream in select cinemas around Australia.

Watch the trailer for the event below.

