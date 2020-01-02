Courtney Barnett & Camp Cope Team Up For Melbourne Bushfire Fundraiser

NewsWritten by Laura English on January 3, 2020

Aussie favourites and Melbourne locals, Courtney Barnett and Camp Cope are teaming up for a bushfire fundraiser gig.

They’ll be playing a super special and intimate benefit show at Richmond’s Corner Hotel. The show, which is scheduled for Tuesday, 7th January will raise funds for Australia’s bushfire crisis. 100 per cent of profits will go directly to the Bushfire Disaster Appeal, Rural Fire Service in NSW, Country Fire Authority in Victoria and WIRES (Wildlife Rescue). You can find links to donate directly to these causes down below.

Camp Cope’s Sarah Thompson says, “Watching the news every day, and watching our government completely turn a blind eye, and show absolutely no empathy toward the trauma being faced by a huge portion of the country is completely devastating to us.”

“It really makes you feel helpless, like every little trivial thing in your life is meaningless in comparison. We can’t be out there fighting fires, but it’s so easy for us to play a show to try and support those who are. It truly feels like the very, very least we can do to help in a small way.”

This show will be Courtney Barnett’s only full-band show this year and Camp Cope are unlikely to play again until late 2020.

Alice Skye will opening the show with DJ Fee B-Squared dropping some tunes between sets.

You can find all the donating information along with the show deets down below.

Where you can donate:

Bushfire Disaster Appeal

Rural Fire Service (NSW)

Country Fire Authority (VIC)

Wires (Wildlife Rescue)

Bushfire Fundraiser Gig w/ Courtney Barnett & Camp Cope

Along with Alice Skye & DJ Fee B-Squared

Tickets on sale today at 10am AEST

Tuesday, 7th January

Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Tickets: Official Website