Courtney Barnett Doco ‘Anonymous Club’ To Premiere On ABC Tonight

The acclaimed Courtney Barnett doco Anonymous Club will finally land on TV screens tonight (30th November). The film premiered at Melbourne International Film Festival 2021, and has since done the rounds at film fests like Sydney, Brisbane, SXSW, and Cinefest Oz. Anonymous Club will screen on ABC TV Plus at 8.45pm AEDT – you can catch it on iView as well.

Directed by Danny Cohen, Anonymous Club was shot on 16mm film over three years from 2018 to 2021, through the period of Barnett’s second album, Tell Me How You Really Feel. Featuring narration from Barnett, it’s billed as a revealing and intimate look inside the life of the notoriously private musician. Barnett also contributed to the film’s score, alongside her mate and Warpaint drummer, Stella Mozgawa.

Courtney Barnett – ‘Oh The Night’

﻿

Barnett has spent a good chunk of 2022 on tour in support of her third album, Things Take Time, Take Time, which dropped in November last year. In a week she’ll hop on stage as one of the headliners of Meredith Music Festival, alongside Caribou, Yothu Yindi, Sharon Van Etten, Tkay Maidza, and a stack more.

She’ll then hit the road as part of the Milk! Records 10th Birthday Xmas Party tour, playing a bunch of dates in Sydney and Melbourne with label-mates Hachiku, Kee’ahn, Jess Ribeiro, Lily Morris, and more.

“It’s amazing and overwhelming to look back and see how much Milk! has grown over ten years,” Barnett said in a statement about the shows. “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported the label along the way, thank you for helping us make so many wonderful memories and share so many beautiful albums!

Watch the trailer for Anonymous Club below.

[embedded content]

